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Aston Villa‘s talks with Italian side Parma over signing goalkeeper Zion Suzuki are ‘already advanced’, with the Japanese ‘keen on the move’.

Suzuki shone brightly for Japan at the World Cup earlier this summer and has been in demand, with Leeds United making a concentrated attempt to take him to Elland Road.

Leeds failed to tempt Suzuki, who was looking for a big step up, and Juventus moved into pole position before being surpassed by Paris Saint-Germain.

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Aston Villa have held an interest throughout and now with a move to PSG being called off due to a disagreement on commission, they have made a move.

Talks are now advanced between Aston Villa and Parma, with Suzuki interested in heading to Villa Park.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Talks are already advanced between Villa and Parma and Suzuki is keen on the move.”

Aston Villa currently have Emi Martinez as their number 1 between the sticks, but the Argentine has been chased by Juventus.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The costs of the deal saw Juventus make no progress on signing Martinez, but they may hope for a breakthrough if Villa land Suzuki.

Earlier this summer, Parma’s CEO explained in his view, a move to England was the most likely outcome for Suzuki.

Parma want a fee of up to £30m from selling Suzuki and have already signed a replacement this summer.

They are also chasing another goalkeeper in the shape of Swedish talent Leo Cavallius, but face competition from Scottish champions Celtic.

Offloading Suzuki therefore makes sense for the Italian side, who have planned for it, however how quickly an agreement on a fee can be reached with Aston Villa is unclear.

With Suzuki keen to make the move though, Unai Emery’s side appear to be placed in a strong position to sign the shot-stopper.