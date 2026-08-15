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Torino are feeling optimistic about holding off a hijack attempt from Marseille for Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who they would like to see arrive in Turin ‘before Sunday evening’ for a medical.

Perri landed at Leeds last summer from Lyon, but despite being slated at the club’s new long-term number 1, struggled and eventually lost his spot.

With Leeds chasing a new number 1 this summer, the writing was on the wall for Perri, and the Whites eventually signed James Trafford.

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Leeds have an agreement in place with Torino to loan Perri with an option to buy; the Italians will pay a loan fee, while the option to buy is set at €11m.

Perri has been waiting for the green light to move though and, along with nursing a minor injury, it allowed Marseille to make a hijack attempt.

The Brazilian has been keen to take some time to decide his future, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Torino are now confident they have done enough to get the Leeds man.

Torino are hoping that Perri will ‘arrive in Turin before Sunday evening to undergo his medical’.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

If he comes through the checks, which could be more extensive due to his injury, then Torino will announce the deal early next week.

While the deal is not secure yet, barring a late turnaround, it seems Perri will be heading to Serie A this season.

Transfer work is intensifying at Elland Road now, with Leeds closing in on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, despite Gladbach’s sporting director insisting nothing final has been decided yet.

Striker Joe Gelhardt has been sold to Hull City, a move that has delighted him, while Leeds are demanding a big fee to let wantaway hitman Joel Piroe move on from Elland Road.

If Perri does seal an exit then Leeds are likely to want another goalkeeper as Alex Cairns would be the only cover for Trafford.

Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier both left Yorkshire earlier this summer.