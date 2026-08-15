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Couhaib Driouech was ‘deemed fit for the long term’ at his Rangers’ medical, while PSV Eindhoven feel he could have even been playing in the short term.

Rangers were on the verge of signing Driouech, with the Scottish side beating off competition from La Liga and MLS teams and landing a player they had been tracking for at least two years.

Driouech had already agreed personal terms with Rangers over an €8m move before travelling to the UK to complete his medical.

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The Gers ultimately pulled out of the deal for the 24-year-old, with suggestions from Scotland that the proposed move fell through ‘due to an injury’.

The decision came as a ‘surprise’ to PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz, who who felt there was no issue with Driouech and expected him to leave.

Bosz recently admitted that he wants to hear the Moroccan winger’s side of the story to get clarity over the situation.

There appears to be a disagreement between the two clubs.

According to Dutch daily De Stentor, Driouech was ‘deemed fit to play in the long term’ during his Rangers medical.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Rangers believed though a minor injury meant he was not immediately available, but from PSV Eindhoven’s point of view, ‘he can play in the short term’.

The move was verbally agreed, however then called off by Rangers, something which left PSV Eindhoven baffled.

The disagreement was further highlighted when the Dutch side’s director of football expressed his bewilderment at Rangers’ decision to call off the deal due to a minor injury.

With a four-year deal for Driouech on the table, PSV Eindhoven do not understand Rangers pulling the plug.

Rangers suffered further disappointment as their proposed move for Driouech collapsed amid their elimination from the Europa League by Polish side Jagiellonia over two legs.

Now Rangers are working to step up their efforts in the market, with another winger needed desperately.