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Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder has insisted nothing has been decided yet with regards to Nico Elvedi joining Leeds United.

Leeds are suggested to have now agreed a fee with Gladbach for the Switzerland international defender, which comes in at €10m.

The agreement also contains a sell-on clause set at a substantial 15 per cent.

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Elvedi is expected to finalise his move to Elland Road soon and was absent from Gladbach’s friendly clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Schroder though is clear that nothing has been decided just yet and Gladbach have to take a number of factors into account, while also being prepared if the Swiss does go.

“It’s been an intense few days. We’re on a good path towards getting it done”, Schroder said via German magazine Kicker.

“We’re prepared, there’s no question about that, if Nico does ultimately leave.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“But the decision hasn’t been made yet. We have to take various factors into account.”

Losing Elvedi, who has been at the club since 2015 and is a regular, would be a big blow for Gladbach and one which would come just before the start of the new Bundesliga campaign.

Elvedi has already agreed on a contract with Leeds and the signs are that he will eventually link up with former Gladbach boss Daniel Farke in Yorkshire.

Gladbach though want a replacement and if the German club insist on having one lined up before finalising Elvedi’s exit then that could potentially delay matters.

Leeds themselves blocked the exit of Lucas Perri this summer until James Trafford had joined and that decision has now led to Torino being at risk of Marseille hijacking their Perri swoop.

Farke has already brought in one new centre-back this summer in the shape of Tarik Muharemovic, while Pascal Struijk was sold to Brighton.