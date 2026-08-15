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Benfica defender Amar Dedic ‘is due to arrive on Tyneside’ on Sunday as Newcastle United close in on signing him, according to journalist Craig Hope.

The former Red Bull Salzburg full-back recently emerged as a top target for Newcastle as they seek another right-back.

New Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle knows Dedic from his time at the Austrian club and feels he can fit the bill at St James’ Park.

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Both Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth brought their time at Newcastle to an end earlier this summer and the club are short of right-back cover.

On Saturday morning, Newcastle made progress on a swoop for Dedic, with a final round of talks with Benfica over a deal being scheduled.

Now matters have progressed so much that Dedic is flying into Newcastle on Sunday as he prepares to be put through his medical paces and complete the move.

Newcastle are in the process of finalising the remaining details of the move and will pay £30m for the right-back.

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Dedic, 23, will be looking to come through the medical tests without an issue and then sign a contract.

He featured heavily for Benfica over the course of last season, clocking 43 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with four assists.

Those performances were enough to place him squarely on Newcastle’s radar and he will join a club in the midst of a rebuild under 38-year-old Jaissle.

Newcastle are looking to bring in an experienced midfielder after seeing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes go, with Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha a target.

Palhinha though would prefer to join other suitors Aston Villa.

Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is another player on the radar, with Aston Villa again competitors, while Hull City have asked about him.

Koopmeiners could move on from Juventus as the Bianconeri try to balance the books.

Newcastle face a busy end to the window as they try to give Jaissle the tools he needs to succeed and getting Dedic over the line would be a boost for the German, giving him a trusted option.