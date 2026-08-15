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Everton have had a boost to their hopes of landing Chelsea striker Liam Delap amid interest from Italian side Como.

This summer David Moyes is keen on adding more options to his attacking department; he has brought in Tyrique George from Chelsea on a permanent move following his loan, while agreeing to a swap deal with Crystal Palace for Brennan Johnson, which saw Dwight McNeil moving to Selhurst Park.

Everton have been criticised for their striking options, with neither Beto nor Thierno Barry really grabbing their opportunity.

Richard Keys wrote off Barry as early as November last season, insisting he is a waste of money.

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Everton have been showing interest in Delap, who is expected to move on from Chelsea.

Delap was a hot topic during last summer’s transfer window, with Newcastle United and Manchester United having him on their shortlist, but it was Chelsea who managed to secure his signature.

The 23-year-old failed to impress during his first season at Stamford Bridge as he only scored three times in 47 games for the Blues in all competitions.

Chelsea have gone through a managerial change, with Xabi Alonso as their new boss and Delap looks to be surplus to requirements.

Everton though have been potentially facing competition from Como, who can offer Champions League football, for Delap as the player has been offered to the Italian side.

Club played for Manchester City Stoke City Preston North End Hull City Ipswich Town Chelsea Clubs Liam Delap has played for

However, Delap does not want to move to Italy, which will boost Everton’s chances.

Journalist Alex Crook wrote on X: “Understand Liam Delap wants to stay in the Premier League amid interest from Como.

“#CFC asking for a £40m transfer fee.”

It is unclear whether Everton would be prepared to meet Chelsea’s Delap price tag, or look to try to lower it or strike a loan agreement.

Delap scored 12 times for Ipswich Town in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season and a change of scenery might help him rediscover his form.

With the clock now ticking on the window, Moyes will want a new striker into the building quickly.