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Coventry City have agreed a deal with Fenerbahce for attacker Sidiki Cherif and the amount the Sky Blues will pay for him has emerged.

Boss Frank Lampard knows the importance of Coventry carrying a real attacking threat in the Premier League and the club have been hard at work in the transfer window.

Wingers have been landed in the shape of Loum Tchaouna and Caleb Yirenkyi, while midfielder Gus Hamer has returned.

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A striker is now on the agenda for Coventry and they have found their answer in Fenerbahce’s Cherif.

It emerged on Saturday that Coventry have agreed a deal with the Turkish side to sign the promising 19-year-old.

And according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Coventry will be paying a fee which is above €25m including bonuses, for Cherif.

It represents a substantial investment on the part of the Sky Blues, and a quick end to a Fenerbahce spell for the teenager.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

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Fenerbahce paid around the same sum to take Cherif to Turkey from French side Angers in the winter transfer window this year.

At that time, he also had interest from Crystal Palace, but informed the Eagles he wanted Fenerbahce.

The Istanbul giants recently completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku, reducing the scope for Cherif to make an impact, while Mason Greenwood arrived from Marseille.

Coventry will want to push the deal through quickly and put the striker at the disposal of Lampard in the run up to the new Premier League campaign.

The Sky Blues have been given an acid test as their opener, with a visit to champions Arsenal this coming Friday.

Whether Cherif can be snapped up in time to be in the mix to feature at the Emirates Stadium remains to be seen and a more realistic debut could come soon after, when Coventry head to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle in the second round of the EFL Cup.