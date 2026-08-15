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Newcastle United are now rapidly closing in on Benfica full-back Amar Dedic and a ‘final round of talks’ have now been scheduled.

Kieran Trippier moved to Wolves this summer following the expiry of his contract at St James’ Park and now Mathias Jaissle is left with Tino Livramento and academy youngster Leo Shahar in that area.

Livramento picked up a calf injury during the early stages of England’s World Cup campaign in June and he has missed all of the Magpies pre-season games.

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The 23-year-old remains uncertain for Newcastle’s season opener against Liverpool on 23rd August and the Magpies are desperate to bring in a new face in that area.

It has been suggested that Newcastle United are admirers of Hellas Verona’s Rafik Belghali, but they are facing competition from Serie A giants Inter Milan, Roma, Juventus and Inter Milan for his signature.

Moves have been made for Benfica’s Dedic and real progress has happened as, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a ‘final round of talks’ have been scheduled between the two clubs.

Newcastle already have an agreement on terms in place with Dedic and now want to fully iron out the fee.

Dedic is a player known to Jaissle as the Bosnian international played under him during his time at Red Bull Salzburg.

Club played for Red Bull Salzburg FC Liefering Wolfsberger Marseille Benfica Clubs Amar Dedic has played for

Benfica have been suggested to want a fee in the region of €33m to sanction a move for Dedic, who has four more years left on his current deal.

It remains to be seen at what level an agreement will be struck, but Newcastle are moving quickly.

The 23-year-old featured 24 times in the league for Benfica last season, but new boss Marco Silva has preferred Alexander Bah over him so far this summer.

It is suggested that the Portuguese side are looking to cash in on him and a move to St James’ Park is enticing for Dedic, where he will be able to reunite with his former manager.

Dedic, who operates as a right-back, was born in Austria but represents Bosnia at international level.