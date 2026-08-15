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Wolves out-on-loan attacker Tolu Arokodare has expressed his satisfaction with being in Ajax’s environment, adding that the Dutch side have a ‘winning mentality’.

The 25-year-old joined Wolves last summer after making a name for himself at Belgian side Genk, where he enjoyed a prolific campaign and finished as the Pro League’s Golden Boot winner.

However, the Nigerian found it difficult to replicate that form in England, managing just three goals and one assist in 33 Premier League appearances.

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Following Wolves’ relegation to the Championship, the Old Gold were expected to lose the services of Arokodare.

Arokodare attracted transfer market interest from multiple clubs, with Turkish side Trabzonspor submitting an offer for the attacker, while Serie A outfit Fiorentina also held talks for the Wolves star.

The Nigerian forward eventually joined Dutch side Ajax towards the end of July on a season-long loan.

Arokodare made his Eredivisie debut last week, coming off the bench in the 73rd minute and providing an assist as Ajax won the game 2-0.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The 25-year-old praised the welcome he has received from his new team-mates at Ajax.

The striker also spoke highly of the Dutch club’s supporters and his experience of living in the Netherlands, highlighting the country’s calm and clean environment as factors he has enjoyed.

Arokodare further expressed his happiness at being part of an environment built around a winning mentality.

Speaking said via Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “I have been received incredibly well by the team.

“The fans are great and the Netherlands is a beautiful country.

“Very quiet and clean. I really like that.

“I am happy to be in an environment with a winning mentality.”

Meanwhile, with the summer transfer window in full swing, Ajax are interested in another Wolves star, as new boss Michel has Santiago Bueno ‘on his agenda’.

The Molineux side are also looking to strengthen their squad to push for an immediate return to the Premier League and are still interested in Nelson Deossa, for whom they will need to present an ‘irresistible offer’ to sway him away from Real Betis.