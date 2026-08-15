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Joe Gelhardt has claimed that he knew the moment last season ended that he wanted to return to Hull City on a permanent basis, after he completed a move from Leeds United.

The 24-year-old centre forward played a role in helping Leeds stay up in the Premier League during his debut season in 2021/22, but under Daniel Farke, Gelhardt fell down the pecking order and during the winter of 2025 joined Hull City on loan.

Last summer, Gelhardt garnered interest from Scottish giants Rangers, but he decided on returning to Hull City by signing a season-long loan deal.

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The ex-Leeds forward impressed Sergej Jarkirovic with his performances last season and he played a key role in helping the Tigers earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Bosnian boss was keen to get him back at the MKM Stadium and Leeds were ready to offload Gelhardt.

Despite the Hull hierarchy having doubts about the forward, Jakirovic pushed the Tigers’ management to into talks and they managed to agree on a deal with Leeds, which saw the Whites boost their coffers with a £4.5m transfer fee.

Gelhardt stated that he connected with the Hull fanbase since the very first moment he joined that club and added that he knew as soon as last season ended that he wanted to return to the MKM Stadium.

Club played for Wigan Athletic Leeds United Sunderland Hull City Clubs Joe Gelhardt has played for

The ex-Leeds star stressed that he is happy to join Hull on a permanent basis rather than a loan and revealed that the moment Hull owner Acun Ilicali called, he knew that his exit from Elland Road could only lead him to the Tigers.

When asked about his feelings after joining his new club, Gelhardt told Hull City’s official site: “I am over the moon.

“It has been a great 18 months playing here – I have loved every minute of it.

“As soon as I joined the club, I connected with the fans, the staff, all the players.

“Since the season ended, I knew exactly where I wanted to be. Thankfully, it has happened.

“I am happy to be here on a permanent now, rather than a loan.

“Last season was amazing for everyone involved. A lot of people wrote us off and didn’t believe we could do it. .

“We knew the quality we had and there was such a togetherness at the club.

“I was delighted with the way it happened at Wembley, at the last minute. It was brilliant!

“Everyone is aware of how much love I have for Hull. Once the owner called, it was always going to be Hull.”

The centre forward featured 57 times for the Leeds senior team, including 35 times in the Premier League with two goals and six assists to show for it.

Gelhardt will come up against Leeds in the Premier League this season and may well be keen to prove a point to Farke after not being given opportunities by the German.