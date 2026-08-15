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Marseille have ‘just reached a verbal agreement’ with wantaway West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo over a move to the Stade Velodrome this summer.

The French centre-back fell out with Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo towards the end of last season and is desperate to find the London Stadium exit door.

He was not in West Ham’s matchday squad for their 3-1 EFL Cup win over Portsmouth last week, as Max Kilman and Konstantinos Mavropanos provided the central defensive pairing.

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There is particular interest in Todibo from Serie A, where Atalanta have looked at him but so far not made a move, while Juventus are keen.

Now Todibo could be close to moving back to his native France, with Marseille having been working to tempt him.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Marseille have ‘just reached a verbal agreement’ with Todibo.

They have managed to convince the defender to move to the Stade Velodrome, with common ground being found.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The deal though is far from done as now Marseille must find an agreement with West Ham and are hoping to do so on the basis of a loan.

How open the Hammers will be to loaning Todibo out remains to be seen, but Marseille have been looking for such a deal formula since June.

Marseille also need to make space for the defender by offloading players, which indicates they are not in a position to sign Todibo straight away.

The Ligue 1 giants did not make the Champions League this season and have been looking to balance the books by making player sales.

They agreed to sell midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Newcastle United, but he rejected the move.

The fallout has since seen the Danish midfielder stripped of the club captaincy.

West Ham are continuing to push on in the transfer market and have just completed the signing of Arne Engels from Scottish giants Celtic.