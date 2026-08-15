George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United could consider a loan with an obligation to buy for wantaway striker Joel Piroe, though they prefer a permanent sale, according to The Athletic.

Piroe is well down the pecking order under Daniel Farke at Elland Road, with the German appearing to conclude he is incapable of offering what the Whites need in attack at Premier League level.

The striker clocked just 258 top flight minutes last term, however notably snubbed a move away in the winter transfer window.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

He rejected potential moves to Middlesbrough and Leicester City, then rebuffing Ipswich Town as he did not want to drop down to the Championship.

It was suggested Piroe could head north of the border to Rangers, but that proved to be a non-starter.

As the deadline approached it was suggested Piroe had decided he would stay at Leeds at least until the summer, though his fortunes saw no improvement in the second half of the campaign.

He is now into the final year of his Leeds deal and wants to leave, but the Whites have been demanding £16m, which has put clubs off.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Following a meeting between his agent and the club, it is suggested Leeds could potentially look at a loan with an obligation to buy, though they would prefer a straight sale.

Even with the obligation to buy though, the final price Leeds would want would likely determine whether clubs feel a deal is do-able or not.

Leeds have Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha as striking options ahead of Piroe, while the club have also been linked with wanting to sign another striker.

Commentator Adam Pope warned just last month that Leeds do need another striker as they cannot bank on Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha remaining fit throughout next term.

With Leeds having no desperate need to bring in cash, they can afford to play hardball on Piroe, leaving the striker facing a bleak season if he stays put.

Piroe would be unlikely to get many opportunities, with one former Leeds star saying last season he does not have the mobility needed for Farke’s system.

Now it remains to be seen if Leeds might further soften their stance as the end of the window approaches.