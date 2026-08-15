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Leeds United are now closing in on the capture of Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi from Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Whites sold Pascal Struijk earlier this summer, cashing in on the centre-back in a deal with Brighton, and moved to pay €34m to bring in Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo to replace him.

Leeds though could need at least one more centre-back, especially with Sebastiaan Bornauw expected to depart Elland Road in search of regular game time.

German side Hamburg have been holding talks to bring in the former Wolfsburg defender.

Leeds have been moving to sign Elvedi from Daniel Farke’s former club Gladbach and progress is being made on the back of an agreement on personal terms with the experienced defender.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg posted on X with a soon emoji, signalling that Elvedi is closing in on a switch to Elland Road.

Farke knows all about the former FC Zurich man and had him at his disposal when he was in charge of Gladbach.

Centre-back Option Joe Rodon Tarik Muharemovic Jaka Bijol Sebastiaan Bornauw Ethan Ampadu James Justin Daniel Farke’s centre-back options

Elvedi has been a stalwart at the Bundesliga side, clocking well over 300 appearances for the club since joining in 2015.

Now the 29-year-old will be set for a new adventure in England and will add to Farke’s centre-back options.

With Farke favouring a system which needs three centre-backs, he is keen to make sure he has enough depth in the position heading into the season.

James Justin can slot in when needed, but is more of a natural full-back, while Farke likes to keep Ethan Ampadu in his defensive midfield role.

Elvedi will be competing with Muharemovic, Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol at Elland Road.

Farke could even want another centre-back if Bornauw, as expected, departs the club, although the clock is now ticking on the transfer window.