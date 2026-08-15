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Bundesliga side Hamburg are now pushing to get a deal over the line for Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and want to loan him.

Bornauw has emerged as the centre-back Hamburg want to come in to replace Luka Vuskovic, who was on loan at the club last season and impressed, earning a £46m move to Brighton this summer.

The club have been working on a deal and in some quarters it was said to be advanced, but those suggestions were later played down.

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Now, with Leeds closing in on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, Hamburg have seen their chance to make progress for Bornauw.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Hamburg are ‘now pushing’ to sign Bornauw from Leeds.

While Leeds are set to spend £8.5m to sign Switzerland international Elvedi, Hamburg want to sign Bornauw on loan with an option to buy in the event he impresses.

Whether such an agreement would work for Leeds, who forked out around £5m to sign Bornauw from Wolfsburg last summer, is unclear.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Hamburg though are aware that the centre-back wants to play regularly following a campaign of limited minutes in Yorkshire.

And if Leeds do succeed in signing Elvedi then Bornauw will slip even further down the pecking order.

Whites boss Daniel Farke snapped up Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo earlier this summer and he will expect to start.

Joe Rodon and Jaka Bijol will also feel they should be in the side and the prospects of any kind of regular football for Bornauw look bleak.

Farke insisted in April that Bornauw was aware when he joined Leeds that he could be a backup option.

Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome remarked last season that the Belgian defender was clearly down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Hamburg will want to use Bornauw’s desire to sign for them to their advantage in talks with Leeds.