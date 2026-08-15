Julian Finney/Getty Images

Leeds United have agreed a fee with Borussia Monchengladbach for defender Nico Elvedi, but are ‘waiting to finalise’ the sale of Sebastiaan Bornauw before completing the capture of the Swiss.

Daniel Farke knows all about Gladbach defensive stalwart Elvedi, who he managed at Borussia-Park, and wants him on the books at Elland Road.

Adding at the back is a focus for Farke as he seeks to make sure he has sufficient defensive depth for the new season, especially after the sale of Pascal Struijk.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Tarik Muharemovic has arrived from Sassuolo, though Leeds could see another defensive exit soon with Bornauw wanted by Hamburg.

They are ready to slot in another centre-back in the shape of Elvedi, who have already agreed personal terms with the Whites.

Now, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Leeds have agreed a fee of €10m with Gladbach to land Elvedi, but are not completing the move yet.

Leeds are ‘waiting to finalise’ the sale of Bornauw before they then finalise the arrival of Elvedi at the club, suggesting a one in, one out policy.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

It is unclear just how far down the line Hamburg are in agreeing a deal for Bornauw, who is slated to replace Luka Vuskovic.

Bornauw is keen to play regular football this season and has struggled to force his way into the team at Leeds, being relegated to providing defensive cover.

At Hamburg he would be expected to nail down a starting spot and also knows the Bundesliga well thanks to spells at Wolfsburg and 1.FC Koln.

Elvedi is a Switzerland international and a vastly experienced performer, having made over 300 appearances during his time at Gladbach.

Due to turn 30 years old next month, Elvedi came through the youth ranks at FC Zurich and made an impact at the Swiss side before being signed by Gladbach in 2015.

He is now set for a new adventure in the Premier League, but must wait a little longer.