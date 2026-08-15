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Celtic have not agreed a transfer fee with Blackburn Rovers for their goalkeeper Blazas Toth, with suggestions otherwise ‘nonsense’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Kasper Schmeichel hung up his gloves at the end of last term, with a shoulder injury effectively making the decision for him, and Martin O’Neill is left with Viljami Sinisalo and Ross Doohan in the goalkeeper department.

The Bhoys have made adding another goalkeeper a major priority and in early July they made a move for Las Palmas star Dinko Horkas but the Spanish side’s asking price has made doing a deal tricky.

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Celtic also have their eyes on Blackburn Rovers custodian Toth, who joined the Championship outfit in the summer of 2024 from Hungarian side Videoton FC.

Last season, the 28-year-old featured 34 times for Blackburn Rovers in the league and managed to keep nine clean sheets in the process.

Toth has entered the final year of his contract with Blackburn and despite Tony Mowbray’s side’s attempts to extend it, he has not signed and that could mean a departure sooner rather than later.

Celtic are keen on the Hungary shot-stopper and in some quarters it has even been claimed they have a fee agreed with Blackburn.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

That talk though is ‘nonsense’ and no agreement is in place between the two sides.

It has been suggested that Celtic consider Blackburn Rovers’ asking price for Toth to be higher than the price they are willing to pay this summer to bring in a goalkeeper.

The Glasgow giants have alternative cheaper options on their radar in their mind as well and it is understood that they might walk away from the 28-year-old if they cannot agree on a suitable transfer fee.

On Friday it was suggested that Celtic are ready to make a push for the signature of Swedish goalkeeper Leo Cavallius, who plays for IF Brommapojkarna.

However, they are not the only suitors for the 21-year-old youngster, as Italian outfit Parma are also after his signature.

And it has been suggested that it will take an attractive offer to convince the Swedish side to part ways with the player.

Sinisalo has started in Celtic’s first two games and kept a clean sheet during their opening game in the Scottish Premiership against Dundee.

Now with games set to come thick and fast Celtic will be keen on bringing in goalkeeper as soon as possible.