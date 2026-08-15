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Rangers are edging closer to signing James Penrice from Greek club AEK Athens, with the Gers finalising the paperwork for the left-back’s deal, according to Sky Sports News.

The Light Blues have been busy in the transfer market, but Derek McInnes is looking to make further additions after a slow start to the season.

The left-back position has become a particular concern following Tuur Rommens’ recent injury, leaving McInnes short of options in that area.

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Rangers have moved quickly to address the position, agreeing a deal with AEK Athens to bring Scottish left-back Penrice to Ibrox on a season-long loan.

Penrice only joined the Greek side from Hearts last summer, with AEK Athens paying £2m to secure the defender’s services.

The 27-year-old completed his medical on Friday and now looks set to join the Scottish giants.

Rangers are pushing ahead rapidly to get him in through the door and are ‘finalising the paperwork’ to secure the signature of Penrice.

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The loan deal for the Scottish defender includes an option to make his move permanent if he impresses the club’s hierarchy.

Celtic had also shown interest in Penrice earlier this summer, but their initial enquiry did not lead to a formal bid for the defender.

The 27-year-old had a disappointing last season with AEK Athens, but Rangers will hope that the player can find his form at Ibrox, as Scottish football is known territory for him.

Penrice did impress at Hearts and will want to convince McInnes to sign him permanently.

It remains to be seen when the Gers will be able to formally announce Penrice as their new player.

Meanwhile, in a bid to strengthen their attack, the Light Blues have made an offer for South American striker Kevin Kelsy, but his club Portland Timbers ‘aren’t looking to sell’.

There is also continuing fallout from Couhaib Driouech’s move to Rangers collapsing, with PSV Eindhoven insisting the winger is fit to play in the short term.

Rangers had agreed a fee with PSV Eindhoven and a four-year deal with Driouech, but scrapped the deal due to what was a minor injury they felt meant he could not play immediately.

The Gers are back in the market for another winger, with Girona’s Kim Min-su a player they like.