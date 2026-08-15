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West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Arne Engels from Celtic, with the Belgian insisting the Hammers have a ‘really nice project’.

The Championship side have been chasing Engels’ signature for several weeks and agreeing a deal with Celtic took time.

It is suggested the total fee that Celtic could earn if all the add-ons are met will be approaching £30m.

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The Bhoys recently moved to bring in another midfielder in Mika Baur, who joined from German side Paderborn, and that has helped Engels depart.

West Ham have not officially disclosed the price they are paying for Engels, but insist it is a record fee for a Championship club.

Welcome to the family, Arne ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/CLJt4wiuZJ — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 15, 2026

Engels has put pen to paper to a five-year contract at the London Stadium, with an option for a further year on top.

And the midfielder is delighted at the move, giving his approval to West Ham’s project and setting his sights on an instant return to the Premier League for the club.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

“It feels amazing to be here, so I’m delighted and I can’t wait to get started”, he told West Ham’s official site.

“It’s a really nice project to come into and try to to go back to the Premier League. That’s the big goal.

“I think that’s everybody’s goal and it’s just up to me to hopefully help the team with it and together with the supporters to get some wins.

“Hopefully, we’ll see that it’s going to be a good year then and I’m looking forward to the next ones.

“I’m just looking forward to meeting all the fans at London Stadium. I’m looking forward to this challenging season, but hopefully we can make it a really good one, so let’s go for it!”

West Ham sold Mateus Fernandes earlier this summer and will hope to see Engels quickly make an impact in the engine room.

The midfielder will be watching on Sunday as his new club start their league campaign by taking on Burnley at Turf Moor.

Engels’ Championship debut could come next weekend, when Charlton Athletic are the visitors to the London Stadium.