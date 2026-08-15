Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wales are ‘still keen’ on convincing Middlesbrough new boy Ashley Phillips to play for them.

Phillips recently completed a move to Championship side Middlesbrough from Tottenham Hotspur, signing a five-year contract with Boro.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs in August 2023 from Blackburn Rovers, with the Premier League side scooping the talented defender by activating a release clause.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Phillips though found the competition in north London to be tough and was sent out on a series of loan spells to further hone his talents.

Following his recent loan spell at Stoke City, it was suggested that Tottenham were ‘ready’ to part ways with Phillips on a permanent transfer.

Middlesbrough moved quickly to secure the signature of the centre-back, who has made over 100 Championship appearances and emerged as an attractive prospect.

Following the completion of the move, Phillips has reunited with Will Lankshear, who also joined Boro from Spurs, with the striker explaining that he was really excited by the project at Middlesbrough.

Defender Ben Davies Connor Roberts Joe Rodon Neco Williams Chris Mepham Rhys Norrington-Davies Jay Dasilva Ronan Kpakio Jayden Lienou Defenders in the latest Wales squad

At international level, Phillips qualifies for Wales but has played for England up to Under-21 level, with only a brief stint with Wales Under-16s.

Wales made an approach to convince Phillips in March and have not given up as, according to journalist Phil Blanche, they are ‘still keen’ on tempting him into the fold.

It is unclear whether the move to Middlesbrough may make Phillips more open to playing for Wales.

Whether Phillips is prepared to close his chapter with England and throw himself into the Wales set-up remains to be seen.

The next international break is set for September and Wales will start their Nations League campaign by taking on Portugal and Denmark, both away from home.

Those fixtures could be tempting for Phillips to be part of, but for now the defender will be focusing on his new adventure at club level with Middlesbrough.