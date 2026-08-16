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Ollie Watkins ‘has given the OK’ to a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who will hold talks with Aston Villa.

Al-Hilal snapped up Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United earlier this summer, handing the winger a contract which will see him earn €68m.

The Saudi Arabian side want to bring in another striker and have been dreaming of Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen.

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They are though making plans in the event that they cannot tempt the Nigeria international hitman to the Kingdom.

Villa striker Watkins has been sounded out and, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari ‘has given the OK’ to joining Al-Hilal.

Talks will now be held with Aston Villa to try to find the basis of an agreement over Watkins.

Watkins has been linked with a move away from Villa this summer, with Turkish side Fenerbahce showing real interest in him.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

The Turkish club eventually concluded the costs of the deal were too high and Romelu Lukaku arrived to bolster the attack earlier this month.

Al-Hilal are unlikely to encounter the same level of issues given the cash at their disposal, but it remains to be seen how much Aston Villa will want and whether the Saudi Arabians are prepared to pay it.

Watkins is one of three striker options for Unai Emery, along with Tammy Abraham and Brian Madjo, but Villa have been keen on signing Nicolas Jackson.

Given Watkins is now into his 30s, Aston Villa may feel a big money sale to a Saudi Pro League side makes sense.

However, with the season now rapidly approaching, the timing is less than ideal.

The deal also promises not to happen quickly as Watkins remains an alternative to Osimhen.

Aston Villa are closing on a piece of incoming transfer business as Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, who flew into England on Sunday, is set for a medical on Monday ahead of joining as the club’s new number 1.