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West Ham United switched their attention to signing Joel Piroe from Leeds United when the could not reach an agreement with AZ Alkmaar for Troy Parrott.

Adding another striker has been a priority for West Ham as they seek an instant return to the Premier League this season.

There have been question marks over the future of Taty Castellanos, who could return to Serie A, while Pablo struggled to score goals last term.

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Former Tottenham Hotspur hitman Parrott is a striker West Ham have been chasing, with the Irishman shining in the Netherlands.

Parrott had been excellent since joining AZ Alkmaar in 2024 and last season he managed to find the back of the net 31 times in all competitions for the Dutch outfit.

Early in July, West Ham went in with a bid for the 24-year-old, which was promptly rejected by AZ Alkmaar, but they continued talks to sign him.

West Ham though are now advancing in talks to land Piroe from Leeds and, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, they turned to Piroe when talks for Parrott failed.

Club played for Tottenham Hotspur Millwall Ipswich Town MK Dons Preston North End Excelsior AZ Alkmaar Clubs Troy Parrott has played for

West Ham could not find an agreement on a fee with AZ Alkmaar for Parrott and called time on the chase.

Piroe is out of favour at Leeds and the Whites are prepared to let him move on this summer if their terms are met.

Piroe has entered the final year of his contract with Leeds and the Yorkshire outfit are demanding £16m to part ways with him, but his high price tag is an issue for his suitors.

However, West Ham appeared at the scene, providing a solution to Leeds for Piroe’s future and they are in advanced talks with the Whites.

If remains to be seen if another club will come in for Parrott before the window closes or whether the former Spurs man will stay at AZ Alkmaar.