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Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to loan goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to Juventus, with an obligation to buy and the deal is expected to be ‘closed tomorrow’ after talks accelerated.

Juventus have been weighing their options since Aston Villa swooped in to take Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to Villa Park.

Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez has long been their top target, however doing a deal has been tough due to Villa’s financial demands.

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They saw an opening with Aston Villa moving for Suzuki, but are still concerned about the financial aspect, while Martinez is recovering from a finger injury.

As such, Juventus switched decisively away from Martinez and back towards Vicario, who has been an option all summer.

On Sunday evening, Juventus ‘accelerated’ in talks with Tottenham and have agreed a loan with an obligation to buy for Vicario.

Now, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, the deal will be ‘closed tomorrow’.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Juventus will be looking to put the final touches to their agreement with Tottenham, iron out any remaining issues and then bring Vicario to Italy for a medical.

It is still unclear what conditions would be attached to the obligation to buy, but if the move goes through then it could well spell the end of Vicario’s time at Tottenham.

With the goalkeeper having been aware for a number of weeks that Roberto De Zerbi wants to go in a different direction, returning to Serie A with Juventus will be a big boost for him.

The shot-stopper can focus on nailing down the number 1 spot at the Bianconeri and look to also push his Italy ambitions in the process.

Exits at Tottenham are picking up pace as De Zerbi remodels the squad, with defender Djed Spence and Cristian Romero just having completed moves away from N17.

Spurs are also expected to make more signings, especially in the attacking third, with Cody Gakpo and Savinho both wanted.