Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cardiff City have not yet made contact with Go Ahead Eagles for their midfielder Melle Meulensteen and the club have no intention of selling him.

Brian Barry-Murphy guided Cardiff City back to the Championship last season and now his goal is now to stabilise the Bluebirds back at the level.

In the attempt to do so, he is working the Bluebirds’ hierarchy to bring in players who can make an impact in the Championship.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Strengthening midfield is high on his agenda and Barry-Murphy has already brought in Jay Moylan from Lincoln City.

The Cardiff boss is looking for another addition in the midfield area and last month it was suggested that the club were closing in on landing Rangers target Jens Hjerto-Dahl.

However, their pursuit of the Norwegian came to an abrupt end as Premier League outfit Hull City swooped in to hijack the move and Hjerto-Dahl signed for the Tigers.

Cardiff are now once again in the market for a midfielder and it is suggested that their search has led them to Eredivisie, as they are linked with a move for Go Ahead Eagles star Meulensteen.

Club Years Preston North End 2017-2018 Lancaster City (loan) 2017 RKC Waalwijk 2018-2022 Vitesse 2022-2024 Sampdoria 2024-2025 Go Ahead Eagles 2025- Melle Meulensteen’s career history

The 27-year-old star spent his formative years in the academy system of Manchester United and Preston North End, but moved out of England without making any appearances in English football.

Meulensteen now could have an opportunity to return the English game with the help of Cardiff, but according to Dutch journalist Tijmen van Wissing, the Bluebirds are yet to contact Go Ahead Eagles for his signature.

The Dutch defensive midfielder has three more years left on his contract with the Eredivisie outfit, but they do not want to let him leave this summer.

Now with less than three weeks remaining in the window, Cardiff will need to step up their efforts if they want to secure the signature of Meulensteen and reach an agreement with Go Ahead Eagles.

Meulensteen is the son of former Manchester United assistant boss Rene.