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Derby County are considering making a move for Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo if they need a new shot-stopper, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams have been active in the market and they recently strengthened their midfield with the signing of experienced midfielder Alex Mowatt from West Brom, though there is uncertainty about the fee.

They also added winger Filip Bilbija to their attacking department and are looking for a striker with Patrick Agyemang set to miss the start of the season due to an injury.

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In the goalkeeper department, John Eustace has kept faith with Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, who has started the first two games of the season, conceding four goals so far.

The Swedish custodian has been a regular starter since his arrival at Pride Park in the summer of 2024 and has so far featured in 77 games for them.

Widell Zetterstrom has drawn interest from European outfit Lyon this summer, while there is also interest from other sides.

Derby could find themselves tested for the shot-stopper before the window closes and could need to recruit in the position.

Club played for Arsenal Crewe Alexandra Sturm Graz Wrexham Club Arthur Okonkwo has played for

Derby have already identified Wrexham’s Okonkwo if they need to bring in a goalkeeper this summer and could make a move for him.

A move for Okonkwo is not necessarily dependent on the Sweden international’s departure, as Eustace could look to provide competition to Widell Zetterstrom by bringing in a goalkeeper.

The Derby boss has Josh Vickers and 37-year-old Richard O’Donnell, who signed a one-year extension with the Rams in March, as backup for the 28-year-old.

Okonkwo is a product of Arsenal‘s youth system and joined Wrexham initially on loan in 2023 and later made his move permanent in the following summer.

He has helped Wrexham win two back-to-back promotions during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, but now with the arrival of Anthony Patterson, there is competition.

Leicester City showed interest in the Wrexham star early in the window but decided to opt for Alex McCarthy.

Charlton Athletic also made an enquiry for the goalkeeper, but his high salary, due to which he receives £1m per annum, is a problem.

Okonkwo is in the final year of his contract with Wrexham and now it remains to be seen whether Derby will try to bring him to Pride Park this summer.