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Celtic decided not to bring back left-back Greg Taylor ‘even on loan’ from Greek side PAOK Salonika, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Taylor joined Celtic from Kilmarnock in 2019 and featured 216 times for the Bhoys, helping them to win five league titles in the process.

The left-back saw his contract at Parkhead come to an end last summer and decided to head for Greece, where he joined PAOK Salonika.

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Celtic brought in Kieran Tierney from Arsenal last summer to strengthen the left-back department, while Marcelo Saracchi joined on loan.

The Bhoys though chose not to keep Saracchi and have been in the market for cover for Tierney.

It emerged last month that Celtic were considering bringing back their former servant Taylor, who has been frozen out at PAOK Salonika.

The 28-year-old made only 12 league appearances for the Greek side last season and they are looking to move him on.

Celtic could have made a move to bring Taylor back to Scotland, however they decided against doing so ‘even on loan’.

Club Years Kilmarnock 2016-2019 Celtic 2019-2025 PAOK Salonika 2025- Greg Taylor’s career history

That news may raise some eyebrows given that Taylor is a proven performer at Scottish Premiership level and knows the club.

Celtic are instead expected to sign teenage left-back Landon Emenalo from Premier League giants Chelsea on loan.

The 18-year-old is a Chelsea academy product and it has been suggested that Celtic have made progress in their hunt to land Emenalo, who the Blues are open to letting leave on loan.

Martin O’Neill’s side are also looking to bring in a goalkeeper and they have been linked with Blackburn Rovers’ Balsaz Toth, but they have not agreed to any fee with the Championship outfit.

They could also witness some departures before the window closes, as Celtic winger Michel-Ange Balikwisha is set to leave the Glasgow giants.

It has been suggested that Balikwisha does not fit into O’Neill’s tactical set-up at Parkhead.

Celtic have so far impressed with their work in the transfer window, notably the signing of striker Kasper Hogh, but they still need to address several positions before the window closes.

All eyes will now be on where Taylor ends up amid Celtic’s decision not to bring him back.