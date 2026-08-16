Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United hitman Joel Piroe is poised to move to West Ham United, with talks over a transfer to the Hammers now advanced.

Piroe turned down multiple offers to leave Leeds in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but is keen to pack his bags this summer.

The striker is well down the pecking order at Elland Road and Leeds have been willing to sell him, though for a hefty £16m asking price; it was suggested recently that the price was a major issue in preventing a move.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now it appears that Piroe will be departing Leeds and will be dropping down to the Championship, where he has a proven goals record.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, West Ham ‘are in advanced talks’ with Leeds to snap up Piroe.

West Ham ‘want to secure the striker very quickly’ and put him at the disposal of boss Nuno Espirito Santo, as they look for a fast start to the new Championship campaign.

The Hammers sold Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville for big money earlier this summer and have just splashed cash to sign Arne Engels from Celtic.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

It is suggested that West Ham initially offered £15m for Piroe, while Leeds, despite the £16m price, then asked for £20m.

A deal could well be within reach that would see Piroe head to the London Stadium, handing Nuno a player who has proven he knows where the goal is at Championship level.

Piroe scored totals of 22 and 19 league goals in successive seasons while on the books at Swansea City, while in his first campaign at Leeds he struck 13 times.

Then in the season which saw Leeds win promotion, he netted 19 times in the Championship.

Piroe has been given little in the way of chances at Premier League level by Daniel Farke, who has preferred two arrivals from last summer in the shape of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

Whether West Ham will be able to get an agreement with Leeds over the line remains to be seen, but if they do land Piroe then it could well see their interest in AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott cool.