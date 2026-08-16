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Sunderland have booked in left-back Dayann Methalie for a medical on Monday after reaching a full agreement with Toulouse.

Regis Le Bris has been chasing the signature of Methalie, but the path to securing it has been far from easy.

With Toulouse selling striker Emersonn to Ipswich Town, the need to bring in cash through sales disappeared and they were able to play hardball over Methalie.

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Sunderland have seen offers for the promising defender turned down, but refused to give up, despite competition from other clubs.

Now an agreement is in place between Sunderland and Toulouse on the basis of a €28m fee and €2m in add-ons.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland have a ‘medical scheduled for Monday’ as they look to complete the signing of the left-back.

Methalie has already agreed terms on a contract and it will run for five years at the Stadium of Light.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

The defender is regarded as a promising talent, but last season was his first as a senior professional at Toulouse.

Now the 20-year-old will have to handle the big step up from Ligue 1 to the Premier League with limited experience and it remains to be seen what approach Le Bris will take with him.

The Frenchman could well ease Methalie into the Premier League, or throw him in at the deep end if he is completely convinced about his current ability.

Methalie has been capped by France up to Under-21 level and solid progress at Sunderland could put him in line for a senior call-up.

Sunderland recently saw one left-back depart the Stadium of Light in the shape of Arthur Masuaku, who completed a move to Turkish club Konyaspor.

Another left-back, Dennis Cirkin, left Sunderland earlier this summer and recently signed for Championship outfit QPR.

Now, medical tests permitting, Sunderland will have a new left-back in through the door.