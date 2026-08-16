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In-demand Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is attracting interest from Mohamed Salah’s new club side, Trabzonspor.

The Merseyside club have been fairly sporadic in the summer window so far, allowing a few exits while signing some players.

Everton recently did a swap deal with Crystal Palace, which saw Dwight McNeil go to Selhurst Park, while Brennan Johnson arrived on Merseyside.

Hayden Hackney and Cristian Norgaard arrived to beef up the engine room, while Merlin Rohl’s loan was made permanent.

David Moyes’ side are open to selling Iroegbunam, who is not a nailed-on starter at the Hill-Dickinson, for the right price.

There is interest in Iroegbunam from Premier League new boys in the shape of Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

And on Thursday, Hull City put in a formal bid for the 23-year-old, but nothing has been finalised between the clubs.

Interested club Coventry City Ipswich Town Hull City Trabzonspor Interested in Tim Iroegbunam

However, the Premier League clubs are facing competition from Turkey now, as Trabzonspor are also keen, according to Turkish journalist Hasan Tuncel.

It has been suggested that the former England Under-20 international has now ended up on the Black Sea Storm’s radar.

Trabzonspor, like the top Super Lig teams, are having a memorable transfer window, and Liverpool legend Salah’s capture has been their crown jewel this summer.

They are also working to complete a deal for another former Red in the shape of Darwin Nunez, who is close to a move to the Trabzon-based side.

The Black Sea Storm have done some other important business as well and it could be a tempting prospect for Iroegbunam, whose contract expires next year.

Hull City’s offer is believed to be around £15m and Trabzonspor will have to overtake that if they want to land the Everton man in the coming days.