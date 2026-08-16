Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Juventus are ‘moving forward with’ Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario over Aston Villa‘s Emi Martinez.

The Italian giants have been hunting a new goalkeeper all summer and initially wanted Liverpool‘s Alisson.

They then switched to Villa’s Martinez when Alisson was unavailable, but found it tough to agree a deal with Unai Emery’s men which they were willing to accept.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Vicario, out of favour at Spurs, has long been an option for Juventus, though it then seemed they would loan in Zion Suzuki after he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The goalkeeping musical chairs though continued, with Suzuki’s PSG switch falling through, allowing Aston Villa to agree a deal with Parma and close in on the shot-stopper.

Now Juventus have been weighing up between going for Martinez or Vicario to solve their need for a new goalkeeper and they have now taken a decision.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus are ‘moving forward’ with signing Vicario from Tottenham.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

They feel Aston Villa’s financial demands for Martinez are still less than ideal, while he has also been struggling with a finger injury, leaving Juventus not fond of taking any risks.

Tottenham have also become more flexible with their demands for Vicario, which has further encouraged Juventus.

It is suggested matters have now ‘entered the crucial phase’ and ‘decisive hours’ are being played out as Juventus attempt to thrash out a deal with Tottenham for Vicario.

Vicario is out of favour at Tottenham, with Roberto De Zerbi looking to go forward with Antonin Kinsky between the sticks, while veteran Martin Dubrakva will provide cover.

What might happen with Martinez at Villa when Suzuki comes in through the door remains to be seen, with the Argentine not likely to want to warm the bench, while the Japanese will want to play.

Suzuki shone brightly for Japan at the World Cup and will expect to be Aston Villa’s number 1.