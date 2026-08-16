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‘Next week will be key’ for the future of Tottenham Hotspur target Savinho, who has been recovering from an illness.

After experiencing back-to-back disastrous league campaigns, Spurs have been the busiest side in the transfer window this summer in the Premier League so far.

They have already spent heavily, but are fully expected to bring in multiple attackers in the remainder of the window as Roberto De Zerbi seeks more attacking edge.

Manchester City’s Brazilian winger Savinho has been on their radar for more than a year and they made multiple attempts to sign him last year.

However, a move for the 22-year-old left-footed winger did not materialise, but this year it could be a real possibility.

Tottenham have been working on a big money swoop for Savinho and it has seemed to be on track, with De Zerbi not considering Cody Gakpo to be an alternative and instead wanting both players.

Savinho was left out against Arsenal for the Community Shield game, but it was not due to transfer related reasons.

Cody Gakpo Savinho Age – 27 Age – 22 Pro debut – 2016 Pro debut – 2020 Caps – 54 Caps – 13 Int goals – 24 Int goals – 1 Cody Gakpo vs Savinho

He has been recovering from an illness and Manchester City did not want to push him.

However, things could start to hugely heat up on Savinho’s future as the ‘next week will be key’, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos.

Tottenham could stand ready to make big progress on their swoop to land the winger.

Tottenham will also continue to work on being able to sign Gakpo from Liverpool, though that deal appears to be more complicated.

Spurs have submitted an offer for the Netherlands international, which has a decent chance of being turned down by the Reds.

All eyes will also be on further departures from Tottenham, which could help to replenish the club’s coffers.

They have just cashed in on full-back Djed Spence, to Inter Milan, and centre-back Cristian Romero, to Atletico Madrid.