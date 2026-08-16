Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Norwich City are keen to snap up former Sheffield Wednesday attacker Anthony Musaba from Fenerbahce.

Philippe Clement’s men started their Championship campaign at the weekend with a 2-1 loss to West Brom at Carrow Road.

Given how the Canaries finished last term under Clement and the promotion expectations swirling around the club, the loss to the Baggies was an unexpected blow.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Clement has not finished strengthening his squad however and is now looking for further attacking options, with the focus now switching to Turkey for a potential addition.

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Norwich want to snap up winger Musaba from Fenerbahce.

The winger only joined the Istanbul giants in the winter transfer window this year from fellow Turkish side Samsunspor, where he impressed.

Fenerbahce activated a release clause of €6m to bring in the former Netherlands Under-21 international, leaving Samsunspor powerless to resist his departure.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Playing in the Championship would not be new for Musaba, who was on the books at Sheffield Wednesday between 2023 and 2025, and that know-how is likely to appeal to Norwich.

Musaba, 25, attracted interest from Norwich’s rivals Ipswich Town in July, but the winger is still at Fenerbahce.

Whether Norwich will now come in with a bid for Musaba in the coming days and whether it will be at the level needed to convince Fenerbahce to sell remains to be seen.

He came through the ranks at Dutch side NEC Nijmegen, but was then signed by Monaco, who subsequently sent him out on loan stints at Cercle Brugge, Heerenveen, Metz and NEC to hone his skills.

Sheffield Wednesday picked Musaba up in 2023.

Musaba made 23 appearances for Fenerbahce last term, scoring twice and providing five assists for his team-mates.

This term he has featured in the Champions League qualifiers for the Yellow Canaries.