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Nottingham Forest have decided that they will not be selling full-back Nicolo Savona amid interest in the Italian from Serie A.

The Tricky Trees have taken a measured approach to their summer window this year, which has not been the case since their promotion to the top flight three years ago.

They have replaced their record departure, Elliot Anderson, with the free agent signing of Xaver Schlager after his deal expired at RB Leipzig.

However, the arrival of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousman Diomande has met with huge expectations, even though a deal for the Ivorian looked in danger.

Forest have been trying to sign Givairo Read from Feyenoord, but the Dutchman is now set to stay at the Eredivisie giants.

Now that a potential deal for Read is not happening, they have decided that they will not sanction any departure for their existing full-backs.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Tricky Trees have decided that they will keep hold of 23-year-old Savona.

Signed From Steven Benda Free transfer Ousmane Diomande Sporting Lisbon Gustavo Sa Famalicao Xaver Schlager Free transfert Nottingham Forest arrivals

The former Italy Under-21 international is subject to interest from Italian clubs, but Nottingham Forest have taken their stance on his future now.

Barring any major changes to the squad at the City Ground, the ex-Juventus man is expected to stay put.

Serie A side Atalanta had an offer rejected by Nottingham Forest this summer, but they are not ready to give up on him yet.

La Dea continue to keep their eyes on the 23-year-old defender despite Forest’s stance on him.

Savona scored two goals and provided two assists in 20 games across all competitions and has a long-term deal at the City Ground.

He got injured in the middle of the season and Oliver Glasner is counting on the Italian defender ahead of the new season.