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Liverpool wanted pair Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are not in the matchday squad for Paris Saint-Germain’s Trophee des Champions game and are ‘on their way out’ of the club.

The Reds are keen to add to their wing options before the transfer window slams shut and could also see Cody Gakpo go.

Gakpo is being chased by Tottenham Hotspur this summer and Liverpool may cash in on him, with it suggested recently there has been an opening for Spurs.

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Liverpool’s interest in Barcola is long standing, while added to it in recent weeks has been an interest in PSG’s teenage attacker Mbaye.

Mbaye wants to move on from PSG this summer as he seeks more game time and there have been a host of clubs keen on him.

Liverpool want to sign both of them and now the pair have been omitted from PSG’s Trophee des Champions matchday squad for the clash against Lens this evening.

And according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, they are ‘on their way out’, with discussions set to continue next week.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

While Liverpool look the clear front-runners to sign Barcola, the race for Mbaye is more complex.

There is interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa in the winger, with it having been claimed Liverpool’s offer for him is lower than Villa’s.

Moving to Anfield though is sure to be something which hugely appeals to the Senegal international and that could make all the difference in talks.

There is also the question of how much Liverpool might pay for Barcola, with huge figures being banded about.

Just how far Liverpool have to and are willing to go could impact whether they can also sign Mbaye, while the jury is also out on Gakpo and a possible sale to Spurs.

Liverpool are heading into hugely busy weeks in the transfer window as they look to give Andoni Iraola the tools he needs.