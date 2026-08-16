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West Ham United star Niclas Fullkrug and Werder Bremen can both now see the way to a deal this summer, with the Hammers keen to offload the German.

The Hammers paid a hefty fee to bring Fullkrug to the London Stadium during the summer of 2024, but he has failed to justify his price tag.

After securing only eight league appearances in the first half of the previous season, Fullkrug joined AC Milan on loan, where he made only three starts.

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Fullkrug is firmly out of favour at the London Stadium and West Ham would like him off the books.

His former club Werder Bremen showed interest in taking him back to Germany early in the summer with Serie A outfit Venezia also among his suitors despite his unimpressive performances for AC Milan last season.

However, Werder Bremen ruled out a move for the German attacker, closing a door to a potential return to his former club.

The Hammers are desperate to offload the striker and they even considered a swap deal with Lazio for their winger Matteo Cancellieri, but a deal never materialised.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

However, according to German outlet DeichStube, Fullkrug going to Werder Bremen could be back on, which would be good news for West Ham.

It has been suggested that Fullkrug’s camp and the Bundesliga outfit are holding talks to find a solution for his future.

The centre-forward is keen to return to Bundesliga and West Ham want to cash in on him this summer rather than just ripping up his contract.

Nuno Espirito Santo has already added to his forward department with the signing of Manor Solomon and is looking to add a centre forward.

Failing to strike a deal with AZ Alkmaar for Troy Parrott, the London outfit have made a move for Leeds United star Joel Piroe and they are in advanced talks to land him.