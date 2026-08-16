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Zion Suzuki is due to fly into Birmingham this afternoon as his proposed move to Aston Villa draws closer.

Villa have agreed a fee with Parma for the Japanese goalkeeper, stepping in when his switch to Paris Saint-Germain broke down.

Aston Villa showed interest in Suzuki earlier in the transfer window and have now hit the accelerator as they look to capture the Parma man, with a deal agreed.

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Matters are progressing quickly, with Suzuki set to now fly into Birmingham this afternoon, with a private jet booked to fly out of Parma Airport and to Birmingham at 14:30 this afternoon.

It will land in England at around 15:50 and Suzuki will then be able to head for his Aston Villa medical and to finalise the move.

Parma have been expecting the goalkeeper to move on this summer and his displays for Japan at the World Cup only made him an even more wanted man.

There was a big push for Suzuki put in by Leeds United, but the goalkeeper was not keen on moving to Elland Road and the Whites eventually signed James Trafford.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

A move to Aston Villa will hand Suzuki the chance to play in the Champions League as well as the Premier League, offering the kind of step up he has been looking for.

It could also have a knock-on effect for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

He has been chased for much of the summer by Juventus and Suzuki joining Aston Villa may well see an agreement able to be found for Martinez to head to Turin.

And that could also leave Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in limbo.

Vicario is out of favour at Spurs and has been a genuine option for Juventus, however if Martinez joins the Bianconeri then any chance of a move for Vicario looks slim.

Roberto De Zerbi looks set to start with Antonin Kinsky as his first choice, with Martin Dubravka providing cover.