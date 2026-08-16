Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur face the risk of seeing their swoop for Manchester City winger Savinho hijacked by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who regard him as a ‘strong alternative’ to their primary target.

Al-Hilal, who signed Crysencio Summerville earlier this summer and have the likes of Karim Benzema, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves on the books, are pushing ahead with their transfer business.

They are keen on a new striker and although Victor Osimhen is preferred, are exploring a move for Ollie Watkins as an alternative.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A winger is also very much in their sights and they have been pushing ahead with a bid to sign Pedro Neto from Chelsea.

Neto has agreed personal terms with Al-Hilal, who are now speaking to Chelsea about the deal, but the Saudi side have a ‘strong alternative’, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

The strong alternative for the Saudi Pro League side is Tottenham target Savinho.

Spurs have been working hard on a deal to sign Savinho from Manchester City and have appeared to be making real progress.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Savinho missed the Community Shield through illness, with the forthcoming week expected to be key to deciding his future.

While the Brazilian wide-man is not Al-Hilal’s primary target, Tottenham are running the risk that the Saudi side could switch to him and then put up a real fight for his signature.

It is unclear just how open Savinho is to the idea of moving to play his football in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Roberto De Zerbi though will see the presence of Al-Hilal in the race as a reason for Tottenham to quickly bring the winger to N17.

Italian sides have already had to pull out of the race for Savinho do the costs involved, but Al-Hilal would be unlikely to be moved so easily.

Tottenham are also in the process of chasing Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, but crucially, De Zerbi does not see Gakpo as an alternative to Savinho and wants to sign both.

Gakpo played and scored for Liverpool in a friendly win over Italian side Como at Anfield on Sunday.