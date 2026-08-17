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Rangers have agreed a deal with Aston Villa for defender Kosta Nedeljkovic which contains an obligation to buy, but it is ‘based on appearances’, according to The Athletic.

Amid a poor start to the season under Derek McInnes, Rangers are ramping up their work in the transfer market and could have another three to four in through the door before it closes.

Strengthening at the back has been a focus and Rangers recently landed James Penrice on loan from AEK Athens to add at left-back, following an injury to Tuur Rommens.

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The Gers have also been looking at recruiting a new right-back, with faith in Ross McCrorie and Dujon Sterling having taken a hit.

Club Brugge’s Hugo Siquet has been firmly on Rangers’ radar, but the Gers have been holding talks with Aston Villa about Nedeljkovic.

An agreement has now been reached which will see the 20-year-old right-back move to Ibrox on a season-long loan.

There is an obligation to buy included in the agreement, which is set at £4m, however, it will be ‘based on appearances’ as to whether or not it is triggered.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

How many appearances the Villa star will need to make for it to become active, and whether those are starts or any kind of game involvement, remains to be seen.

He is expected to undergo his medical at Rangers and then, as long as he comes through the checks, sign on the dotted line to join the Gers.

Nedeljkovic was loaned out to RB Leipzig in two separate spells and was lauded for his abilities when he re-joined the German side last summer.

He struggled to make much impact in Germany and a potential early end to the loan in the winter transfer window was floated.

A move to Italian Serie A club Fiorentina ended up not happening due to time running out in the window.

RB Leipzig then considered it to be virtually impossible that they would trigger their option to buy Nedeljkovic on a permanent basis.

Now the Serbian will be aiming to impress at Rangers and earn himself a permanent switch to the Scottish giants.

He will link up with countryman Vanja Dragojevic, who joined Rangers earlier this summer from Partizan Belgrade.