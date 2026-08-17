Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon are living in fear that Sunderland could move close to Geny Catamo’s release clause late in the window, leaving the club with a difficult decision over the in-demand winger.

Catamo came through Sporting Lisbon’s academy and has now made more than 130 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Last season, he truly broke through, registering 14 goal involvements in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Mozambique international has since emerged as a target for several clubs, including Premier League sides Liverpool, where he has been viewed as an alternative to Bradley Barcola, and Sunderland.

Several French clubs have also registered their interest in the 25-year-old, although his valuation appears to have put him beyond their reach, with Sporting Lisbon having insisted the only way to a deal is through the €60m release clause.

Sunderland are currently the most advanced in their pursuit of Catamo and have held talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal, with the Black Cats prepared to offer around €40m.

Sporting Lisbon, however, want more and remain firm on their valuation, particularly with two years still left on the 25-year-old’s contract and a €60m release clause in place.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the Lions are fearful of Sunderland edging closer to that figure later in the window, which could make a late sale increasingly difficult to resist.

The Alvalade club had previously insisted they would do everything possible to keep Catamo when Liverpool were pursuing him last month, but they are now on alert that the Wearside club could make a late swoop.

If they felt forced to sell Catamo, there would be the very real problem of securing a replacement with not much transfer time left.

Regis Le Bris’ side have Europa League football on the cards next season, but have yet to sufficiently strengthen their squad ahead of the campaign.

Dayann Methalie is on his way to the Stadium of Light with a medical scheduled, while the Black Cats are also in the market for Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa, whom Massimiliano Allegri is keen to keep.

Sunderland begin their Premier League campaign away to newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

They still have time to get fresh faces in through the door, though with the clock ticking, work will need to be done quickly by the Black Cats recruitment team.

All eyes now are on whether Sporting Lisbon are right to fear a late and substantial Sunderland offer for Catamo.