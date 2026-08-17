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Sunderland are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Geny Catamo as ‘conversations remain ongoing’ between the Black Cats and Sporting Lisbon over a possible deal for the winger, according to journalist James Copley.

Regis Le Bris’ side are poised to welcome Dayann Methalie from Toulouse as their second acquisition at the Stadium of Light this summer.

The Wearside outfit could now devote greater attention to Catamo, having already opened dialogue over the Mozambique international earlier this month.

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Sunderland have seen their opening proposal rebuffed, but the setback has done little to temper their determination to lure the winger away from Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon are equally resolute in their desire to retain Catamo and have indicated that only his €60m release clause would provide a route to prise him from their grasp.

The Portuguese outfit, however, are wary of the Black Cats triggering that clause during the final stretch of the summer window.

Now, ‘conversations remain ongoing’ between Sunderland and Sporting Lisbon as both sides search for a formula they can accept for Catamo.

Fact Age – 25 Position – right winger National team – Mozambique Int caps – 43 Sporting Lisbon debut – 2021 Release clause – €60m Geny Catamo facts

Whether the Portuguese giants will eventually be forced to soften their stance remains to be seen, but the Black Cats are prepared to push hard to bring the winger to the Stadium of Light.

The 25-year-old has become an influential presence for the Lions in recent seasons and has already carried that significance into the new campaign, supplying two assists across their opening two matches.

Should Sunderland succeed in prising the Mozambique international away from Lisbon, it would likely be seen as a statement and also show how attractive they have become as a club, with Sporting Lisbon having made clear their desire to keep hold of Catamo.

Catamo was also linked with Liverpool earlier in the summer, although the Reds have since channelled their attention towards Bradley Barcola as their marquee attacking acquisition.

The Reds also want another Paris Saint-Germain winger in Ibrahim Mbaye and have now agreed personal terms with him.

The Black Cats’ pursuit of Frank Anguissa, meanwhile, faces a far steeper climb, with Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri understood to regard the midfielder as untouchable.