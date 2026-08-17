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Crystal Palace are ‘considering whether to proceed’ in the race to land Torino attacker Alieu Njie, who has a €20m valuation on his head.

It has been more of a wait-and-watch transfer window for the Eagles, who have only been involved in limited transfer activity over the summer.

After signing two players on free transfers, the Selhurst Park-based club finally dug into their pockets to churn out £21m on Israeli international, Anan Khalaili.

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They also completed a swap deal for Everton star Dwight McNeil, with Brennan Johnson heading in the other direction.

With just weeks now left in the summer transfer window, though, things are expected to heat up and one player that could be at the centre of attention is Torino’s 21-year-old winger Njie.

Crystal Palace are hugely interested in the Torino talent and have tabled multiple bids for him.

However, Torino have stood firm, rejecting all of them as they would rather keep hold of the attacker if possible.

Interested club League Red Bull Salzburg Austrian Bundesliga Crystal Palace Premier League Anderlecht Belgian Pro League Interested in Alieu Njie

Red Bull Salzburg have also been trying to sign the player and despite falling short with a bid, they have continued talks with Torino to bridge the gap.

The Austrians went over €12m with their latest bid, but there has been no movement as Torino as for €20m.

According to Italian journalist Giacomo Morandin, Crystal Palace are ‘considering whether to proceed’ in their pursuit of the Torino man.

Palace face having to put in a big bid to make sure Torino are willing to let Njie move to Selhurst Park this summer.

It is also suggested that Belgian giants Anderlecht are in the mix for Njie, though they have yet to improve on an offer of €10m plus add-ons.

Palace, with Premier League level financial firepower, should be able to see off Red Bull Salzburg and Anderlecht if they want to sign Njie.