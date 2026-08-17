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Fulham and Everton have been handed encouragement in their pursuit of Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri, with the midfielder not a target for AC Milan despite speculation.

The 19-year-old spent the latter half of last season with Marseille in France after struggling to carve out a meaningful role at the Emirates.

His time with Les Olympiens did little to put him in a spot to change that this summer, with Nwaneri restricted to 322 minutes across nine Ligue 1 appearances.

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Nwaneri returned to north London after the campaign and has been looking to enjoy a positive pre-season.

However, the attacking midfielder has been tipped to leave the Emirates this summer, with his situation attracting interest from several clubs.

Fulham are keen on Nwaneri, hoping to keep him in the Premier League by bringing him to Craven Cottage, while there is also firm interest from David Moyes’ Everton.

The Cottagers and the Toffees though have been facing a fight from Italian giants AC Milan, who may well be a much more attractive destination for the Arsenal man.

England level First cap U16 2022 U17 2022 U19 2024 U21 2025 England levels Ethan Nwaneri has played at

They do not though look as if they will need to battle the Rossoneri as, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Nwaneri does not feature on AC Milan’s shortlist of targets this summer despite the speculation.

AC Milan not being in the race for the Gunners star will surely boost Everton and Fulham’s hopes of landing him before the window closes.

The field could still widen, however, with further suitors capable of stepping forward, while Nwaneri’s omission from the squad for Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City was a clear sign.

Everton have a number of irons in the fire in the closing weeks of the window, with it claimed in Turkey they have now made a verbal offer to Galatasaray to sign Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Toffees midfielder Tim Iroegbunam could be sold, with Trabzonspor now also in the race for his signature.

At Arsenal, another potential departure from the Emirates this summer is Reiss Nelson, with West Ham United exploring a move for the winger.

However, Gabriel Martinelli has recently turned down an offer from Galatasaray, despite the Turkish giants regarding the Brazilian as a prominent target.