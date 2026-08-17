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Everton would need ‘something unpredictable’ to happen to be able to sign Como winger Assane Diao this summer.

Diao, who featured for Como against Liverpool in a friendly at the weekend, is drawing attention in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

The former Real Betis man has emerged as a target for Everton, who have just gone in with an enquiry to learn about whether he can be signed and what the terms would be.

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David Moyes though looks likely to need to search elsewhere for a winger as Como have no intention of letting Diao leave before the window closes.

Amid the transfer interest, it would take ‘something unpredictable’ to happen for Como to put Diao up for sale, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Como regard the winger as a top talent and are against losing him from their squad.

Diao is not a new target for Everton, who explored the possibility of signing him from Como last summer, only to be told he was not for sale.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The position of the Serie A side has not changed over the course of the last 12 months and Everton will need to focus their efforts elsewhere unless there is an extraordinary turnaround.

The Toffees have been linked with Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz, with claims they have put a verbal offer to the Turkish giants.

Elsewhere, Everton have been boosted in relation to Como as Toffees target Liam Delap does not want to move to the Italian side, who showed interest in snapping him up.

Delap could be on the move this summer and Everton are keen as Moyes looks to add to his striking options.

The Toffees boss is targeting a number of signings before the transfer window closes and bolstering the final third looks to be a priority.

They could well lose the services of midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who is interesting Ipswich Town, Hull City and Coventry City, while Trabzonspor have now also joined the race.