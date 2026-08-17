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Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw ‘has passed his medical’ with Bundesliga club Hamburg, putting his Elland Road exit on track.

Bornauw has been keen to move on from Elland Road in search of regular game time this season after spending most of the previous campaign providing defensive cover.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke stressed in April that Bornauw was clear when he joined Leeds that he could be just a backup option, but hailed him for his character amid the challenging situation.

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Now Bornauw wants to return to being a protagonist and is joining Hamburg to replace Luka Vuskovic, who was on loan at the Bundesliga club last term.

A loan deal with Leeds has been agreed and Hamburg welcomed him for a medical.

According to Hamburg focused outlet Moin Volkspark, Bornauw ‘has passed his medical’ with the Bundesliga club.

Hamburg are expected to announce the arrival of the centre-back soon.

Centre-back Option Joe Rodon Tarik Muharemovic Jaka Bijol Sebastiaan Bornauw Ethan Ampadu James Justin Daniel Farke’s centre-back options

Bornauw’s loan deal from Leeds contains an option to buy in the event he impresses, which is set at €4.6m.

It is unclear whether, based upon certain conditions and objectives being met, the option might become an obligation to buy.

Leeds are already getting Bornauw’s replacement in the building, with a deal agreed with Borussia Monchengladbach for Nico Elvedi.

The Whites will pay Gladbach a fee of €10m for the Switzerland international, while the Germans are keeping a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Elvedi was undergoing his medical with Leeds on Monday.

Leeds are set to do more business before the closure of the transfer window, with striker Joel Piroe expected to depart for West Ham United imminently.

Piroe will see his Leeds contract extended by a further year as he heads to West Ham on loan.

West Ham are suggested to have an obligation to buy Piroe included in the agreement if they win promotion back to the Premier League this season.