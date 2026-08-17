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Leeds United are set to extend Joel Piroe’s contract as part of the Dutchman’s proposed loan switch to West Ham United.

The 27-year-old found himself on the fringes under Daniel Farke last season, with a move away already on the horizon during the winter window before the striker ultimately turned down opportunities to move on from Yorkshire.

This summer though he has bee widely expected to go, with Farke appearing not to consider him to be Premier League level.

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The Whites initially prioritised a permanent sale, with his contract due to expire next year and Leeds placing a £16m valuation on Piroe, a figure that deterred potential suitors from advancing their interest.

They have since been forced to recalibrate their stance in search of a route for the Dutchman to leave Elland Road, with the Hammers now closing in on a loan deal carrying an obligation to buy in the event of promotion.

The clubs still have final details to iron out, but the framework of the move is largely in place, with Piroe keen to return to Championship football.

Now, according to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Leeds will extend Piroe’s contract by an extra year as part of his loan move to West Ham.

Club played for PSV Eindhoven Sparta Rotterdam Swansea City Leeds United Clubs Joel Piroe has played for

Should the striker’s spell at London Stadium become permanent, the extension would allow the Whites to secure a financial return as part of the eventual deal.

If the Hammers can put the finishing touches to the agreement with the Peacocks, Piroe could undergo his medical in the coming days before completing the switch.

The Dutchman was a key figure for Leeds during their 2024/25 promotion campaign and will now hope to rediscover that level of influence with the east London outfit.

Piroe was not initially Nuno Espirito Santo’s preferred choice to lead West Ham’s attack this summer, with the club having pushed hard for Troy Parrott before abandoning that pursuit after failing to reach an agreement with AZ Alkmaar.

Leeds have been tipped to sign another striker this summer, regardless of Piroe’s future, with Farke being warned against putting all his eggs in the basket of Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin remaining fit.

Should the Peacocks bring in another hitman, they could turn to Ermedin Demirovic, who has also recently attracted interest from Eintracht Frankfurt.