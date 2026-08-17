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Liverpool ‘have reached an agreement’ with Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye on a five-year contract in a major step towards signing the 18-year-old.

The Reds have been showing interest in the Senegal international, who made clear to PSG earlier this summer his desire to move on.

There has been substantial interest in Mbaye, with Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen both keen, amid talk that Villa’s offer was even above that Liverpool would pay.

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Now though it seems Mbaye has comprehensively chosen where he wants to go and it is not the Villa Park or the BayArena.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Mbaye and Liverpool ‘have reached an agreement’ on the basis of a five-year contract.

For his part, Mbaye has told Bayer Leverkusen that he does not want to join them, opening the door clearly for a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have been chasing Mbaye’s PSG team-mate Bradley Barcola, but it emerged recently the Reds want to land both players.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Now Liverpool must make sure there is the basis of an understanding with PSG, which they will fancy their chances of doing having secured an agreement with Mbaye.

Reds boss Victor Munoz has been keen to bring in more attacking reinforcements, not least because Cody Gakpo could move on from Anfield.

Gakpo is being chased by Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are keen to take the Dutchman to N17.

Liverpool could see Gakpo depart and Barcola and Mbaye arrive, giving Iraola one more winger than he currently has at his disposal.

The Reds need to fill a massive Mohamed Salah sized hold this summer, having agreed to rip up the Egyptian’s contract a year early.

Now it remains to be seen just how quickly Liverpool can agree a fee for Mbaye with PSG, with the issue too of also having to thrash out terms for Barcola.