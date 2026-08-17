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West Ham United flop Niclas Fullkrug is on his way back to Werder Bremen and will go through his medical tests on Tuesday before completing a loan to his former side.

The physically strong German hitman was a goal magnet in the Bundesliga, where he contributed to 74 goals directly in only 157 games.

The Hanover-born attacking talent impressed the most at Werder Bremen, which earned him a move to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

He caught the eye with 15 goals and ten assists in his only season at Die Schwarzgelben and West Ham paid big money for him after that.

The Irons paid a sizeable £27m for Fullkrug, who was 31 back in the summer of 2024, and he could not adjust to life in England.

He scored only three goals in his 29 total all-competition games for the London club, who are looking to offload him this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

In the winter window, the German forward moved on loan to AC Milan, where he disappointed, and the Serie A outfit decided not to pay his option to buy.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

A host of clubs have shown interest in the 24-time Germany-capped striker, with clubs from the Bundesliga showing the most interest in him.

And at the weekend it was suggested that his former side Werder Bremen could seal a move for the 33-year-old, who West Ham could even release for free.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, the West Ham forward is flying to Germany to complete his ‘sensational’ return to Werder Bremen.

It has been suggested that Die Werderaner have scheduled his medical tests for Tuesday before welcoming him to their squad on loan.

The German forward earns significant money at the London Stadium, and he is ‘waiving’ a large part of it to help the deal go through.

The 33-year-old has 49 goals for Werder Bremen in 124 games, and will be hoping to get back to his best at his former side in the upcoming campaign.