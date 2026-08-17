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Norwich City could find it difficult to keep Mohamed Toure at Carrow Road this summer, with Hull City and FC Porto having ‘requested updated information’ on the striker over a potential deal.

The Canaries opened their Championship campaign with a frustrating defeat to West Brom at home on Saturday.

Despite that setback, Norwich will be eager to build on last season’s progress under Philippe Clement and make a stronger impression this term, with a promotion push clearly in their thoughts.

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To reinforce their midfield, they have brought in Andre Brooks and turned Sam Field’s loan into a permanent move, while the defensive ranks have been strengthened by the arrivals of Darlin Yongwa and Bruno Alves.

The Canaries are also understood to be closing in on former Sheffield Wednesday star Antony Musaba from Fenerbahce to bolster their attack.

A departure could nevertheless materialise in the attack before the window closes, with Toure now attracting attention from a growing list of suitors.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Hull City and FC Porto have ‘recently requested updated information’ on Toure regarding a potential move.

Club played for Adelaide United Reims Paris FC Randers Norwich City Clubs Mohamed Toure has played for

Porto are not the only Portuguese side circling, with Sporting Lisbon also interested in the striker and ready to step up their pursuit should their current option Luis Suarez leave this summer.

Toure only arrived at Carrow Road during the winter transfer window but quickly established himself as an influential figure under Clement.

The 22-year-old delivered 13 goal involvements across just 12 appearances during his maiden spell, immediately showcasing the attacking influence he could wield for Norwich.

Toure has also carried that form onto the international stage, making his mark for Australia at the World Cup.

The Australia international has already signalled his intent to maintain that rich vein of form into the new campaign, registering a goal and an assist in Norwich’s EFL Cup opening-round victory over MK Dons.

With interest now gathering around Toure, Norwich could face an increasingly difficult task keeping hold of him, although his four years of remaining contract give the Canaries considerable leverage to demand a substantial fee.

Hull City can offer the striker a route into Premier League football and the chance to continue his progression at the top level, while Porto can counter with the pull of Champions League football.

Movement around Toure is ‘expected soon’, with the coming days set to clarify whether Norwich can keep their prized attacking asset at Carrow Road beyond the summer window.