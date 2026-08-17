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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is currently at Juventus’ medical centre and undergoing his tests ‘which should finish shortly’.

Juventus turned decisively to Vicario on Sunday after concluding that signing Emi Martinez from Aston Villa was too expensive and also a little risky given he has an injury.

A deal was quickly thrashed out with Tottenham to take Vicario to Turin on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

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The goalkeeper, who is out of favour at Tottenham, flew to Italy on Monday and is now being put through his medical checks by Juventus.

According to Italian journalist Michele De Blasis, Vicario is at Juventus’ JMedical centre and his tests ‘should finish shortly’.

The shot-stopper will be looking to come through the checks without an issue and then sign his loan contract with Juventus.

The move has not been universally well received in Italy, with one journalist calling the signing one of ‘desperation’ from Juventus.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Vicario will need to silence the doubters and perform well between the sticks to convince Juventus to sign him on a permanent basis next summer.

Already there is talk in Italy about Juventus potentially signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson next summer.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi has decided to go with Antonin Kinsky between the sticks, with the Czech impressing amid challenging circumstances towards the end of last season.

Vicario missed much of the season run-in with a hernia injury, but was fit to return before the end of the campaign and saw De Zerbi stick with Kinsky.

He will join a Juventus side that missed out on qualifying for this season’s Champions League, which has had a big financial impact in Turin.

Tottenham are clearing the decks and recently sanctioned the sales of defensive pair Djed Spence and Cristian Romero, to Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, respectively.