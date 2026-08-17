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Juventus’ decision to sign Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been labelled a ‘choice of desperation’ by Italian journalist Daniele Garbo.

A long-running saga has finally reached its conclusion, with the Serie A giants reaching an agreement with Spurs for the Italian goalkeeper.

Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez and Parma’s Zion Suzuki were also considered as potential arrivals, but the respective price tags ultimately caused those moves to fall through.

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Vicario leaves N17 on a season-long loan, with a non-mandatory £8.6m purchase option included in the deal, taking his experience of more than 90 Premier League appearances with him.

Garbo believes Juventus would have preferred to sign Martinez, whom he regards as a stronger and more experienced option than the Spurs man.

He described the 29-year-old’s arrival as a move born out of necessity, suggesting the Bianconeri were unable to land their other preferred goalkeeping targets after previous attempts fell through.

The Italian journalist also suggested Juventus could target Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson next summer instead of making Vicario’s move permanent, although he stressed that it remains to be seen whether the idea develops further.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Martin Dubravka 37 Brandon Austin 27 Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeping options

Garbo said on TMW Radio (via Tutto Juve): “At Juve they are aware that the best choice would have been Martinez, he is stronger than Vicario and has more experience.

“I believe that Vicario’s is a choice of desperation, dictated by the impossibility of getting to other profiles, given that attempts on other names have been made but have faded.

“However, I am intrigued by the idea that the Bianconeri can aim for Alisson next season, we will see.”

This season, Antonin Kinsky has been entrusted with the starting role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with recently signed free agent Martin Dubravka providing competition as his understudy.

That decision follows Kinsky’s impressive run last season, when Vicario’s injury gave the Czech an extended spell in goal during the run-in as Spurs secured Premier League survival.

The 23-year-old has conceded just twice in four pre-season appearances since taking on the starting role, giving Roberto De Zerbi further confidence ahead of Spurs’ Premier League opener against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.