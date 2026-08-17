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Fenerbahce winger Anthony Musaba is set to undergo a medical with Norwich City on Tuesday before joining the Canaries on a season-long loan deal.

Following a disappointing start to the Championship campaign, the Canaries are looking to add quality to their squad to provide manager Philippe Clement with the ingredients to challenge for promotion.

Their focus has turned towards Turkey, where former Championship star Musaba is an option to strengthen the flanks.

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Musaba most recently played in England with Sheffield Wednesday between 2023 and 2025, making 23 goal contributions in 80 appearances before signing for Turkish side Samsunspor.

The stint lasted just four months before Fenerbahce jumped in to sign him and made him an integral part of manager Ismail Kartal’s plans for the second half of the season.

He is on the verge of yet another move, with Norwich City’s interest emerging on Sunday evening.

Quick moves are being made to seal a loan deal for the 25-year-old, who is on his way to England to join Clement’s side.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Dutch outlet SoccerNews, Musaba is set to undergo his medical at the Carrow Road-based club on Tuesday before putting pen-to-paper to a season-long loan deal.

Musabd has verbally agreed to the move and is set to return to England for yet another spell.

He had also drawn interest from Bundesliga club Schalke, but the German club did not have the means to cover parts of his salary.

The signing will be a boost for Clement, but he could well have to deal with a key loss soon.

The Canaries run the risk of losing one of their top attackers, Mohamed Toure, for whom both Hull City and FC Porto have asked for information.

They did make an approach for Hoffenheim youngster Jykese Fields, but the Bundesliga club informed them that they had no intention of letting the player leave.